Pro-Trump Lawyer Called ‘Couple Of Amendments Short Of A Constitution’ For Saying Mike Pence Guilty Of Treason

Lin Wood is coming under fire after suggesting that Mike Pence could be guilty of treason for not overturning the results of the 2020 election, with one pundit saying that the Trump-supporting lawyer is “a couple of amendments short of a constitution.”

Wood, who has led a number of unsuccessful legal challenges seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s win, suggested in a series of tweets on Friday that the vice president would be arrested and executed. He claimed that a number of top Republicans — including Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts — are part of a conspiracy to steal the win from Trump.

“When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

Wood went on to say that he believed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would step in to stop those standing against the president.

“If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason,” Wood tweeted. “He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The series of strange allegations drew some immediate pushback. Many mocked Wood for the accusations he made, including American writer and editor Benjamin Dreyer.

“This lin wood person seems, shall we say, a couple of amendments short of a constitution,” he tweeted.

As HuffPost noted, many others joined in speaking out against the conservative lawyer. The report added that Wood has been making a number of supposedly unhinged claims, including an insinuation earlier in the week that Roberts is a murderous pedophile. It called the “wacko tweets” on-brand for the lawyer, who has also claimed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, is really still alive.

As The Inquisitr reported, Wood had already been the subject of mockery for many on the left due to his court filings that were often riddled with spelling errors and false claims. Last month, he even misspelled his own name in a motion backing efforts from the state of Texas that would have overturned election results in key swing states won by Biden. The effort, like many of those led by Wood in the nearly two months since Trump lost the race, failed as the Supreme Court determined that Texas had no standing in the matter.