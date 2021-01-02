Bare-Chested Amanda Holden, 49, Shows Off Booty In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms With A Message For 2020

Amanda toasted her fans while posing in a hot tub.

Amanda Holden bid farewell to 2020 and celebrated the beginning of 2021 by rocking nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms that bared a significant amount of her derrière. On her rear, the 49-year-old British actress wore a parting message for the previous year. Her 1.6 million Instagram followers were delighted with her racy final photo of 2020.

Amanda’s barely-there New Year’s Eve ensemble consisted of nothing but a pair of black bikini briefs with a cheeky cut that displayed her peachy posterior to perfection. The bottoms had a low-rise waist that exposed her dimples of Venus. The sides were accented with small cutouts, and there was one more feature that drew the eye: the words “bye-bye 2020” were printed on the back in white lettering.

Because her back was to the camera, none of Amanda’s bared chest was visible. Her brunette layers were styled sleek and straight, which enhanced the appearance of her golden highlights. She turned her head just enough to reveal the small smile playing on her lips.

While delivering her cheeky goodbye, the Heart Breakfast radio show host stood in an above-ground hot tub. The water almost reached the lower curves of her flawless buns. She displayed excellent posture by arching her toned back and keeping her shoulders straight while holding a glass of champagne up and away from her body. She was drinking the bubbly beverage out of an elegant crystal saucer glass that featured a classic pattern of faceted cuts. A silver ice bucket beside the hot tub kept her bottle of champagne nice and chilly.

The top edge of Amanda’s warm and watery hangout location was decorated with lush garlands of evergreen branches and gold ornaments of various sizes. Some of the spherical baubles had smooth reflective surfaces, while others were textured or matte. She appeared to be outside of her home, where a tree decorated with twinkling fairy lights formed part of her pic’s out-of-focus background.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge kept her toast short and sweet in the caption of her post, which seemed to reference her revealing choice of attire. Her photo soon amassed over 160,000 likes and more than 3,000 messages, many of which were humorous in nature.

“Happy new rear,” wrote The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack.

“Love the baubles,” commented celebrity stylist Karl Willett, adding a winking face with tongue emoji.

“Hope my new year is as good as your rear… bloody phenomenal,” read a third message.

“Is it me or is that bottle pleased to see you,” quipped another admirer.