Mitch McConnell Earns Pushback From His Own Party After Calling $2,000 Stimulus Checks ‘Socialism’

Sen. Mitch McConnell is earning some pushback from his own party, with one of Donald Trump’s top allies speaking out in favor of the $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans that McConnell is reportedly holding back.

As The Hill noted, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham pushed back against the characterization that the payments would amount to “socialism for the rich.” In a tweet, he said that he believes the payments are necessary for Americans who are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With all due respect to my Republican colleagues, a $2k direct payment for individuals and families who are struggling is not socialism,” Graham tweeted. “In my view it is necessary in the times in which we live.”

The size of the direct payment to Americans has become a sticking point, with lawmakers initially agreeing to send $600 as part of the coronavirus bill passed last month. But Trump made a public statement opposing several of the spending measures and calling for the checks to be increased to $2,000. Top Democrats immediately supported his demand and held a vote that was initially stopped by Republicans, though the measure would eventually pass the Democratic-controlled House. It is now on to the Senate, where McConnell has reportedly pushed back against a direct stimulus for months.

As The Hill noted, McConnell has signaled that the latest standalone legislation that would increase the checks is not going anywhere in the Senate, and this week he accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of trying to use the bill to push socialist ideas.

“We do not need to let the Speaker of the House do socialism for rich people in order to help those who need help,” McConnell said Thursday.

As The Inquisitr reported, McConnell tried to doom the legislation by tying it in with a measure to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which would allow social media platforms to be held liable for content posted there. The provision has long been a target of Trump, who has accused these companies of being biased against conservatives. Critics say McConnell’s efforts to tie the two together is meant to sink the stimulus legislation.

The fight comes as Republicans face a critical battle in the coming week, with two runoff races in Georgia that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. If Democrats were to win both races, it would bring the caucuses to a 50-50 tie, which would allow Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes. Many on the left have pointed to McConnell’s refusal to pass the larger payments as a contentious point in the race.