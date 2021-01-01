Watch Tessa’s Song At Sharon & Rey’s Wedding On ‘The Young And The Restless’

On The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Rey got married on New Year’s Eve and rang in 2021 with their closest family and friends. As part of her wedding gift to Sharon, Tessa created a beautiful new song for the happy couple.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was slated to spend NYE with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) at Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) wedding at Society. Tessa showed up a bit before Sharon’s big day, and she was in a panic. The singer hadn’t even written the lyrics. Mariah worked to calm down her girlfriend, and they went on a romantic walk that left her inspired.

Tessa quickly wrote and recorded a demo of the special music she created for the bride, and she planned to sing it at the ceremony. However, at the last moment, Tessa got a text from her manager. She’d been asked to headline a big concert after the headliner dropped out unexpectedly. Both Mariah and Sharon gave the singer their blessing, so Tessa reluctantly left before the union occurred.

Instead of singing live, the recording played as Mariah and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) walked in, and then Sharon appeared and made her way to Rey. At the same time, Arturo (Jason Canela), Lola (Sasha Calle), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) looked on. Towards the end of the moving music, Adam (Mark Grossman) looked in, but nobody involved in the nuptials noticed him. He seemed somewhat upset to see Sharon marrying Rey, but he didn’t interrupt.

The simple song featured Tessa’s beautiful voice singing accompanied by a guitar and some stringed instruments. The lyrics noted that the past and future seemed to fade away as the stillness settled around the loving couple, although everywhere else was chaos. She went on to sing about seeing with clarity and knowing that their words were more than a vow as they promised their lives to each other for the rest of their days. The sweet music served as the beginning of the ceremony replacing the traditional wedding march, and it fit the theme very well.

Viewers couldn’t help but consider that Tessa’s song was not only talking about the bride and groom but also an homage to the love she feels for Mariah even though they’ve spent a lot of time apart while Tessa tours, building her career. Mariah seems supportive of her girlfriend’s work.

The Y&R actress is a professional singer who performs under the name of Ginesse and Cait Fairbanks, and she has also sung on the CBS daytime drama in the past.