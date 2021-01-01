Mike Pence Should Be Arrested For Treason & Face Execution By Firing Squad, Pro-Trump Lawyer Says

Lawyer Lin Wood is continuing his battle against the 2020 election results in support of Donald Trump and continues to stir controversy with his attacks on Vice President Mike Pence.

“If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL,” he tweeted on Friday.

According to Wood, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a “truth-giver” on the side of Trump.

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo @SecPompeo is a truth-giver. When Sec. Pompeo speaks, listen carefully.” he tweeted shortly after his call for Pence’s arrest.

Pence is set to oversee the ratification of Electoral College votes on January 6, which will certify Democrat and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Although Wood and others have attempted to pressure Pence to interfere, legal historian Jed Shugerman noted that the former Indiana Gov. does not have the authority to alter the outcome of the congressional session.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, Justice Department lawyers representing Pence on Thursday pushed for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas to throw out exas Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit, which is allegedly part of a plan to overturn Biden’s victory. According to a tweet from Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy, Wood’s comments at the former U.S. lawmaker are due to his role in opposing the lawsuit.

Wood’s Friday comments have drawn backlash from many. As noted by Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York, the lawyer has faced questions about his mental health after his call for Pence’s arrest.

Elsewhere, HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte sounded the alarm on Wood’s comments and his proximity to the president and his administration.

“Joking aside, this Lin Wood guy is immensely popular among the Q-anon cult,” he tweeted.

“What’s more, he’s tight with Sidney Powell, who has BEEN IN WEST WING MEETINGS WITH THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

Wood previously suggested that Pence is Trump’s enemy and shared a blog that suggested the politician is planning to make a play for the White House by removing the head of state from power using the 25h Amendment.

Pro-Trump pastor Greg Locke also appears to have turned on Pence. He criticized the former lawmaker’s apparent unwillingness to oppose the certification of Biden’s victory and compared him to Benedict Arnold, the American military officer who has become notorious for his defection to the British in the Revolutionary War.