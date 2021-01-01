Hannah Palmer Rocks A Tight Tank Top & Booty Shorts: ‘Love You Already 2021’

Hannah Palmer started the new year off by treating her eager audience to a great view of her bombshell body. The January 1 update included two new photos that saw her in the same sexy set.

The first image in the series captured the model posing in the center of the frame. She sat on a piece of gray furniture, and there was a wooden wall with slats at her back. Hannah playfully gathered her hair in both hands and gazed into the camera with a slight smile. The next photo in the series saw Hannah standing up in front of the same, funky wall. She had her figure turned in profile and staggered her feet as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze.

The model showed off her amazing figure in a two-piece set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper-half, she rocked a white tank top that fit snugly on her figure. The garment was decorated with a delicate pattern and had a scooping neckline that plunged low into her chest, revealing her ample assets. It had a small bow that in the middle of her chest, drawing further attention to her voluptuous assets. She added another layer with a powder blue cardigan that was worn.

Hannah also rocked a pair of skimpy shorts that were equally as hot. The piece was distressed in parts, giving it a vintage vibe. A tag in the update indicated that the outfit was from Revolve. It had a thick waistband that was tight on her midsection, highlighting her tiny frame and hourglass curves. Its hemline was high on her legs, and her shapely thighs were in full view.

She completed the ensemble with white ankle socks and a pair of sneakers to match. She wore her long, blond locks down with a middle part and a braid on either side. She also sported a fuzzy pink hair accessory on her wrist.

In the caption of the post, Hannah told her fans that she was already loving 2021. It has not taken long for her update to earn plenty of praise, and it’s already accrued more than 15,000 likes and 190-plus comments.

“Have an awesome 2021. Gorgeous gal looking amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts to the end of their comment.

“I LOVE YOU MY PRINCESS BLUE FOREVER,” a second social media user commented.

“STUNNING AS ALWAYS. You are such a freaking angel,” another fan chimed in.

“Love you long time. Please follow me back,” one more wrote.