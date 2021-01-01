Gabby Epstein Snaps Sexy Selfie In Bed While Clad In Her Bra & Panties

Gabby Epstein slayed in the latest photo that was shared on her feed. The model uploaded the image on her Instagram page on December 31, and her fans have been thrilled with the skin-baring display.

The photo captured the model posing in a bedroom. She was perched up on the edge of the bed that was decorated with crisp, white linens and a headboard to match. Gabby faced her chest toward the camera, placing one arm on the bed beside her and holding her phone with the opposite. She directed her gaze at the phone in front of her and pursed her lips for the camera. Gabby flaunted her bombshell body in a two-piece set that did her nothing but favors.

A tag in the post indicated that her sexy choice of attire was from Lounge Intimates. Its fabric was nude and nearly matched the color of Gabby’s skin. It had a square pattern that added another sexy element to the shot. It also featured thin straps and a scanty cut that allowed her to show off her muscular arms. The bottom appeared to have an underwire that was tight on her figure, accentuating her ample bust.

Another piece from the outfit was tight on her midsection, highlighting her tiny frame. It had a set of straps that crisscrossed on her upper legs, exposing her shapely thighs. There were another pair of double straps around her upper legs. Gabby teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. Only a small piece of fabric covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. She wore her long, blond locks with loose spirals that spilled over one side of her shoulder.

In the caption of the post, Gabby mentioned that she was finishing the year the same way that she started. In a short time of the update going live, it’s already garnered more than 60,000 likes and 490-plus comments. Some Instagrammers raved over the model’s fit figure while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings. Several others took time to wish Gabby a Happy New Year.

“You are unreal…..god bless my eyes,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Great image. That’s an amazing view! Hope you have the best 2021 yet Gabby,” a second fan complimented.

“You look amazing beautiful sensual goddess,” a third wrote on the update.

“Happy new year gorgeous gabrielle!!!! Thank you for sharing this with us,” one more commented with a few red hearts.