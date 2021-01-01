Addison Rae Rocks Instagram In Backless, Semi-Sheer Dress

TikTok queen, actress and model Addison Rae got her 2021 off to a stylish start with a trio of tempting snaps that were infused with alluring evening wear. In her latest photo update, which appeared on her timeline on the morning of January 1, the trend-setting 20-year-old rocked Instagram with a slideshow in which she sported a sexy, black dress that was made even more enticing by large swaths of semi-sheer material.

Even as a picturesque, nighttime cityscape filled the background behind her, the He’s All That star nonetheless managed to own the frame with her sultry showing of skin and a sensuous, rear-view display of her bombshell curves.

In the accompanying caption, Rae pleaded for the new year to provide “LOTS OF FUN” for her and her 33.3 million followers on the platform. Clearly, she was doing her best to help make it happen with her saucy, New Year’s Day spread.

Rae’s fans seemed to appreciate the effort, double-tapping the sexy share to the tune of more than a million likes in less than 30 minutes. The comments section was on fire as well; as of this writing, 8,000-plus replies had been left in the thread.

“You look so good baby girl!!” exclaimed one avid supporter.

“What Omgggg you are so Awesome addiiiiii,” wrote another commenter. “This girl is a top model [heart emoji].”

“ADDISON YOU LOOK SO CUTE,” gushed a third devotee. “I WISH U ALL THE BEST ANGEL”

“Damn let us see it all why don’t you,” added a fourth follower.

Rae was snapped from a side-to-back-view angle in all three of the uploaded photos as she leaned against the railing of a high-rise balcony. The city skies were black, but the scene was suitably illuminated by lights that emanated from a myriad of windows in the buildings that surrounded her. Meanwhile, her slightly sun-kissed frame popped against the nighttime backdrop.

The first slide featured a medium-wide shot that showed the social media sensation turning her head to her left to peer in the camera’s direction. She caressed her abdomen with the corresponding hand as she did so while her other arm rested on the railing. Rae’s straight, brunette locks blanketed her back, which was bare save for her shoulder and back straps.

Her side, midsection and lower back were similarly well-evidenced through the sheer sections of her dress.

She struck a similar pose in slide No. 2, except she had been snapped from a significantly closer range, which showed her face in considerable detail. Her brown eyes glinted in the light as she stared into the camera, and her rosy cheeks gave off a similar shine. Meanwhile, her pink lips were parted, revealing some of her pearly-white teeth.

Rae put the proverbial bow on her pictorial with a third shot that closely resembled the first picture in the series.

In an earlier update, Rae got flirty while posing in a tiny top and bikini bottom while aboard a boat.