Bella Thorne Rings In The New Year By Flaunting Booty In A Thong Monokini & Hanging With Chief Keef’s Manager

Bella rocked a netted skirt with her revealing swimsuit.

Bella Thorne showed off her wild sense of style while ringing in the New Year in a location where it was warm enough for her to leave her buns bare.

The former Disney Channel star’s first Instagram post of 2021 included a New Year’s greeting for her 24.3 million Instagram followers, along with four of the provocative pics that many of her fans have come to appreciate. She was pictured standing in front of a seated man. Bella used a tag to identify her companion as Idris Dykes, a.k.a Peeda Pan. According to Complex, Peeda is the manager for rapper Chief Keef.

He and Bella were hanging out on a beach with a few other people. Peeda sat on the edge of an outdoor canopy daybed covered with white curtains. In the first slideshow image, he had his right hand on the side of Bella’s left thigh.

The Shake It Up star was clad in a monokini that boasted a green-and-black snakeskin print. The upper back of the garment was solid and offered plenty of coverage. However, it became more revealing below the waist, thanks to its thong design.

The piece put the actress’ peachy posterior on full display. She did opt to wear a skirt over it, but the cover-up was crafted out of black netting that was completely see-through. The material was studded with small silver beads.

Bella’s first photo provided a rear view of her swimwear, while her second showed the front of the garment. It looked a lot like a bikini, due to its mostly open front. A large cutout began underneath the bust, where it left a hint of underboob on display.

The cutout scooped down well below Bella’s bellybutton to showcase her toned tummy. The maillot’s silhouette created the illusion that she had on a pair of bottoms with extremely high-cut legs.

Bella accessorized with layered silver belly chains of varying lengths. Around her neck, she wore a jewel-encrusted choker and short string of pearls. Her bling also included a pair of teardrop-shaped earrings with emeralds, multiple silver designer watches, and a few chunky rings. She finished her look with a pair of oversize sunglasses with square frames. The sunnies were embellished with glittering crystals.

She wore her long, red hair arranged in beachy waves. In one hand, she held a pink Instax instant camera and a small photograph.

It took only one hour for her photos to rack up over 480,000 likes and 900 comments.

“Your shades with your polaroid camera is a whole mood,” wrote one fan.

“Bella got cake,” read another message.

“You’ve made my new year,” added a third admirer.