Gwen Stefani Re-Creates Her Iconic Looks & Brings Back Harajuku Girls For ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ Video

Gwen Stefani has finally released the music video for her new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” and it was definitely worth the wait. It premiered via YouTube on January 1, getting the new year off to an exciting start.

In the beginning, Stefani is seen sitting down getting her hair and makeup done while wearing a facemask with lips and a nose on it. The singer picks up her phone and calls Steve Berman, the Vice Chairman of her record label Interscope Records, and asks him for more money for the video. After he agrees, Stefani jumps out of her seat and the track starts to play. The “Simple Kind of Life” hitmaker is first captured in what could be considered her most recent reinvention, tiny denim shorts with fishnet tights and thigh-high boots. She completed the ensemble by wrapping herself up in an unbuttoned plaid shirt and a black jacket.

As the video goes on, the three-time Grammy Award starts to bring back many of her iconic looks. Stefani rose to fame as the lead singer of the ’90s band No Doubt and wore what seemed to be the same spotty dress from the “Don’t Speak” video. She also replicated her famous “Just A Girl” image, which consisted of a white crop top, blue loose-fitted pants, a high ponytail, and jewels under her eyes.

She brought back a couple of the Harajuku Girls, who were first spotted hand sanitizing her hands. The Harajuku Girls were a big part of her first solo studio albums, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. and The Sweet Escape, and mainly served as her inspiration and dancers.

Other looks she re-created included “Hollaback Girl,” “Rich Girl,” “Wind It Up,” and even her blue and pink hair phases.

Over the years, Stefani has switched up her sound and fashion numerous times. This video is the perfect reminder of how she is a true chameleon.

The mom-of-three was edited to look like she was dancing with all her reinventions on one stage together and had them all appear on the same Zoom call with their own usernames.

“Literally can’t believe I got to revisit the original old me. this one is for all the old school and the new school….got a smile on my face go ahead and pass it on,” Stefani shared on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, her loyal fans are obsessed with the video and can’t get enough.

“Gwen looks and sounds the same. She will always be absolute perfection!!!” one user wrote.

“Crying watching this!! So proud of you,” another person shared.

“IM CRYING OMFG LITERALLY 10/10 CHEFS KISS GREATEST MUSIC VIDEO IVE EVER SEEN ALSO YOU LOOK THE SAME???? HOW?!?! ANYWAYS I LOVE YOU SLAY QUEEN OF 2021,” remarked a third passionate fan.

“YOU’RE LITERALLY THE DEFINITION OF ICONIC,” a fourth admirer commented.