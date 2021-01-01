Holly Sonders Puts Killer Physique On Display In Sheer Leggings & Tiny Chainmail Top

TV host turned model and Instagram maven Holly Sonders rang in the new year with sensuous style on Friday morning for her more than half-million followers. The 33-year-old former golf pro updated her already-sizzling timeline with a short, but seductive reel that featured her sculpted and shapely physique in incredibly scanty attire.

In the full-motion post, Sonders was captured from the back and the side posing in a distinctly tropical or beachfront setting while wearing leggings that were practically see-through and a tiny chainmail top that left little to the imagination.

Sonders captioned her sultry share by imploring her fans to feel sexy and confident as they work to create their “dream life” in 2021. If the responses in the post’s comments section were any indication, her spicy video had gotten them off to a fitting start.

“You’ve started my new year off beautiful,” wrote one supporter. “Thanks for the magic.”

“Most perfect woman alive,” declared another fan, who also wished Sonders a happy new year.

“So beautiful,” added a third admirer. “That body is amazing [multiple emoji].”

“You do keep busy loading Instagram pics and videos. I love it,” commented a fourth follower. “Keep it up. WOW.”

Fans have been watching Sonders’ eye-popping clip in multitudes since it appeared on her profile. In under an hour after going live, it had already racked up well over 10,000 views.

Throughout the entirety of the video, Sonders was shown posing on a small, wooden staircase with dark green palm fronds filling the background behind her. Her lower half was covered by the aforementioned leggings, which were nearly indistinguishable from her actual skin save for her NSFW areas and a smattering of shiny adornments on her legs. Meanwhile, her ample bosom was covered by a chain mesh that hung loosely off of her breasts.

As the reel began, she was standing upright on the steps and running a hand through her brunette mane. Although her back was turned to the camera, she had turned backward and was staring directly into its lens.

After a few beats, the footage cut to an upward-panning shot of the Golf Channel and Fox Sports alum caressing her cheeky derrière on the left side. That was followed by a quick shot of Sonders whipping and fluffing her hair and then a lingering shot of the model leaning against the railing. The latter cut left little mystery about the dimensions of her perky bust.

Sonders’ clip continued on toward its loop point with a segment that showed her slowly turning to the camera and another that found her leaning against the railing once more while pushing her posterior out behind her.

Just a matter of hours earlier, Sonders brought the sizzle with a post that showed her sporting a red-hot nurse’s costume.