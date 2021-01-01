WWE’s Carmella Flaunts Her Legs & Cleavage While Performing A Sexy Dance Routine For Boyfriend Corey Graves

The ongoing pandemic meant that people didn’t celebrate the latest New Year’s Eve by having major parties with lots of friends. However, that didn’t stop WWE couple Carmella and Corey Graves from ringing in the occasion in style. The pair got dressed up for the festivities, even though they couldn’t go outside, and shared their efforts with Carmella’s 2.8 million Instagram followers.

Carmella uploaded a clip to the image-sharing platform that showed her and Graves dressed to impress while hanging out in their hotel room. The blond bombshell wore a tiny black dress that showed off her long legs, slim physique and an ample amount of cleavage. She topped off her glamorous get-up with some long silver earrings.

The former Women’s Champion was also in an upbeat mood as she drank champagne and shook her booty for Graves, who sat on the bed filming her on his phone. Graves’ presence was visible in the mirror, and he looked stylish in his own right.

The Friday Night SmackDown announcer rocked some ripped jeans and a shirt that revealed his famous arm tattoos. His facial expression also suggested that he was focused on his significant other’s dance moves.

In the accompanying caption, Carmella revealed how the couple were spending their evening and asked her followers what they were getting up to. The post was met with a positive response from her fans as well. As of this writing, the video has received over 400,000 views, 124,000 likes and over 1000 comments.

Brie Bella made an appearance via her Instagram account, showing her appreciation for how the hot couple decided to celebrate the last night of 2020.

“Love that,” she wrote, followed by a series of fire emojis for extra sizzle.

“I want to be Corey tonight,” stated a second Instagrammer.

“THAT DRESS LOOKS WAY TO GOOD ON YOU,” gushed a third Instagram user in all caps for added emphasis.

The pair’s night turned out to be relaxing in the end. According to Graves in a follow-up Twitter post, he woke up without a hangover, which is rare for him around the holiday season. According to the commentator, it’s a sign that he’s now a grown up.

Carmella, meanwhile, has treated her admirers to some sizzling snaps in recent times, some of which have shown her in memorable outfits. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to the image-sharing platform last week and shared a picture of her sporting a tiny mini skirt a blazer.