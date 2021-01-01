Madison Reed Sizzles In A Cut-Out Swimsuit During Her ‘Staycation’

Madison enjoyed a rooftop pool view during her end-of-the-year getaway.

Madison Grace Reed didn’t have to go far from home to celebrate the final days of 2020 in style, and she even got to soak up some sunshine during her relaxing “staycation.”

The 24-year-old model recently took to Instagram to thank 1 Hotels for hooking her up with a stay at a luxurious West Hollywood retreat with a rooftop pool. Madison took advantage of the amenity and the sunny California weather by rocking a bathing suit for a fun photo op.

The influencer slayed in an eye-catching swimsuit that featured a pattern that proved to be very popular in 2020: leopard print. Her one-piece had a large curved cutout on the right side that extended from the bottom her perky bust to just below her bellybutton. The opening showcased a large swath of her toned belly. The maillot’s stylish silhouette also included a single-shoulder design that created an asymmetrical neckline.

Madison’s bathing suit fit her sylphlike figure like a glove, and its tan base color beautifully complemented her glowing, sun-kissed skin. She accessorized her summery attire with a pair of dark sunglasses. Her shades had funky tortoiseshell frames in geometric cat-eye shape. The model’s other accessories included a gold medallion necklace and chunky hoop earrings.

The golden highlights in Madison’s glossy hair shone underneath the sun’s bright rays as she reached up to grasp the sides of her silky mane with both hands. In the process, she tucked her chin down and tilted her head to the side.

She posed on her knees on a lounger covered with a large white towel. Her trim thighs were positioned slightly apart, and one hip was cocked. She showed off her dazzling pearly whites when she smiled for the camera.

Madison chose to pose in front of the pool mentioned in her caption. Its one visible side was lined by lounge chairs like her own, each of which was covered by a blue parasol. The seats were all empty.

So far, her pic has garnered over 19,000 likes and scores of messages. One of them was a “Yessss” from her famous half-sister, actress and singer Victoria Justice. The comment she left included a raising hands emoji.

“Stunning Queen! You always leave me speechless with your beauty!” read a message from a fan.

“Looking like an angel in the leopard print,” wrote another admirer.

“Wow this pic gives me summer vibes even in December! Also you’re so gorgeous Maddy!!” added a third devotee.

Madison’s swimsuit pics are always big hits with her followers. She previously slayed in a one-piece with a plunging neckline. When she shared a photo of that look on Instagram, she observed that shadows were creating zebra-like stripes on the bathing suit and her body.