Dove Cameron Rings In The New Year By Showing Off A Lot of Leg In A Tiny Dress

Dove Cameron rang in the new year with a tiny dress and some words of encouragement for her 38.6 million followers.

The actress and singer took to Instagram to share a picture of the tiny dress she wore on New Year’s Eve, showing off a series of selfie photos and videos of the skimpy attire. Cameron held a cell phone in her hand and leaned forward in front of a full-length mirror to snap the first shot, showing off plenty of leg in the skimpy outfit.

In another short video, Cameron leaned forward and gave a slight shake of her head, showing off her long and wavy hair. She pulled the camera closer for another selfie that showed with a tear on her cheek as she flashed the peace sign. The series ended with a quote from Japanese writer Haruki Murakami about being filled with a “huge, cosmic love.”

The post was a viral hit with her fans, racking up more than 1.7 million likes and attracting plenty of compliments for her striking good looks.

“Lovely,” one commented.

Others complimented Cameron on remaining so positive and upbeat despite facing hardships in 2020. Cameron revealed last month that she and longtime boyfriend Thomas Doherty had split. As Seventeen reported, Cameron opened up to fans that the pair had broken up in October.

“Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight. In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time,” she shared in an Instagram story.

Some of Cameron’s followers appreciated that she was able to remain upbeat through it all.

“Of all the things you’ve been through, you still have that characteristic smile of yours that I love, and it inspires many people like me,” a fan wrote.

In the caption for the post, Cameron offered an optimistic message to her followers, saying she was grateful to be with all of them for another year and for the “cosmic, agreed-upon reset.” The actress said that she had faith in all of them, telling them to be gentle to themselves and that “there is so much love available to all of us” if they let themselves accept it. She ended by suggesting that people do something to start fresh for 2021, taking on a new ritual.