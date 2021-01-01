Demi Rose Gets Soaked While Rocking A Skintight Animal-Print Look

Buxom British bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 15.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling trio of snaps taken while she was abroad in Tanzania, as the geotag indicated.

In the first image, Demi was partially immersed in a pool overlooking a gorgeous expanse of greenery with plenty of trees visible. The background was slightly blurred, however, to place the attention on Demi’s tantalizing figure.

She rocked an animal-print piece that clung to every inch of her curves. Two thin straps criss-crossed over her back, and the garment showed plenty of skin on her upper body while also highlighting her hourglass shape by clinging to her peachy posterior. Her brunette locks were damp, hanging down in wet strands as she gazed at the camera as she leaned against the edge of the pool.

For the second image, Demi showed off a bit more of her look by emerging from the water. The piece was a bodysuit that had a skintight fit, with the fabric stretching over her shapely rear and curvaceous thighs. She kept her hands positioned over her hips and she turned her back to the camera, her lips parted seductively as she glanced over her shoulder.

Demi had returned to the pool in the third and final picture, immersed only up to knee height while she kept showing off her backside in the daring ensemble. A structure with a long patio that had a balcony with glass sides was visible in the background, and the setting sun filtered through the leaves and branches in the distance, casting a gorgeous glow over the entire image.

Demi paired the sizzling snaps with a caption in which she expressed her gratitude and excitement for the year ahead, and her followers absolutely loved the update. The post racked up over 468,700 likes within 18 hours of going live, and also received 3,353 comments from her eager audience.

“Omg wow,” one fan wrote simply, struck nearly speechless by Demi’s buxom curves.

“You are so lovely,” another follower commented.

“Wait, did you cut your hair?!?! Looks great no matter what,” a third fan remarked, complimenting the brunette’s shorter hairstyle.

“My favorite cheetah girl #miamor,” yet another follower chimed in, loving the animal-print fabric on Demi.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared two snaps taken at sunset in Ibiza. She rocked a simple nude tank dress that accentuated her hourglass figure, and went braless underneath the garment for a bolder look. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in that photo, and she posed on a balcony as the sun illuminated the scene.