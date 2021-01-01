WWE News: Hall Of Famer Teases In-Ring Return For Upcoming Episode Of ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is set to appear on an upcoming legends edition of Monday Night Raw on January 4. However, the veteran might not be there for a cameo appearance. In a new interview with WWE, by way of Metro, the “Hulkster” revealed that he might lace up his boots again for the occasion.

According to Hogan, there’s no telling what will happen in the world of sports entertainment. He said that with so many legends in the same place for the event, it’s possible that fights will break out between them and the stars of the modern era.

“Well, the fans should tune in because you never know what to expect,’ I don’t even know what to expect. I’m going there just to have a great time, reminisce with friends, but when you’re talking about having [Ric] Flair and Kurt Angle there, Big Show, Carlito… anything is possible. We could end up in the ring, brother. We could end up taking over the whole WWE in one given night. You don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s why I’m so excited.”

While it’s unlikely that fans will get to see Hogan or Flair compete again due to their ages, it’s possible that some of the others will bust out some of their moves for old time’s sake. However, Hogan is supposedly keen to return to action if he can convince the company’s medical team to give him the all-clear.

As The Inquisitr pointed out last year, Hogan tried to get a match at WrestleMania 36. He said that his last in-ring bout happened in TNA, which is hard for him to accept. He wants his final collision in the squared circle to happen in the promotion that made him a megastar. He also expressed a desire to wrestle Vince McMahon for the occasion.

Hogan’s last match in the promotion was against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006. The legend came out of that bout victorious before going on to have stints in Memphis Wrestling and TNA over the next few years.

As Metro documented, Hogan also gave props to some of the performers of the modern era. He talked about being a big fan of NXT, which led to him discovering Kevin Owens and following his career all the way to the main roster. According to the Hall of Famer, he felt that Owens was destined to become a major player from the outset.

He also praised Matt Riddle, stating that the “King of Bros” is much smarter than he lets on.