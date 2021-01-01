Former Victoria’s Secret Model Molly Sims, 47, Slays In A Strapless Ribbed Bikini

Molly rocked a pale pink bathing suit.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Molly Sims spent one of the final days of 2020 in a warm climate that allowed her to bid adieu to “Winter Molly.” In a photo that she shared on her Instagram page, she showed off her incredible body in a skimpy bikini.

The 47-year-old Las Vegas actress used a geotag to divulge her location. She was enjoying the summery weather in the popular tourist destination of Los Cabos San Lucas in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The vacation pic that Molly posted was a selfie that gave her 560,000 followers a good look at one of the stylish swimsuits that she packed for her trip. She held her camera up and out so that her face and chest were nearest to its lens.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model wore a two-piece that was constructed out of stretchy ribbed fabric in a pale pink hue that complemented the warm tones in her fair skin. The top was a strapless bandeau with a center knot that made the neckline dip to reveal a glimpse of her perky cleavage. Its edges were cut in scallop shapes that gave it a fun vibe.

The waistline of her bottoms was similarly scalloped. It sat down low on Molly’s narrow hips, elongating her taut and toned midsection to flatter her slender figure to perfection. She identified her two-piece as a Marysia design by tagging the label’s Instagram page.

Molly used her bling to create a classic gold-and-pink combo. She accessorized with a chain link necklace designed by jeweler Jenna Blake. It featured a ring pendant adorned with numerous small charms, including a bird and a bejeweled crescent. She also wore a number of small dangle earrings from Shylee Rose jewelry, one of which was shaped like a leaf. Another was a flat heart.

Molly sported a pair of aviators that boasted gold frames and mirrored lenses with a reddish tint. Her blond hair was pulled back.

She photographed herself indoors, but she seemed to be taking advantage of an area illuminated by sunlight. A warm smile formed on her lips as she tilted her head to the side and snapped her selfie.

Molly’s followers couldn’t stop gushing over how great she looked.

“As fit and lovely as ever,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“I don’t think this is a mother of three children,” another admirer added.

“Such a true natural beauty,” read a third message.

“You look phenomenal!” a fourth Instagrammer chimed in.

Molly also enjoyed a Mexican getaway back in October, and she posed for another pic that seriously impressed her online audience. As covered by The Inquisitr, she was photographed rocking an animal-print bikini.