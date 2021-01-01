Dolly Castro Shows Off Voluptuous Thong-Clad Booty By Swaying It In Bed In Sexy Instagram Video

Dolly Castro turned up the heat with her New Year’s post with a video of her showing off her assets in a skimpy outfit. Her 6.3 million Instagram followers loved her offering and inundated her with over 8,000 likes in just under an hour.

The Nicaraguan fitness fanatic looked incredible in a string bikini that left very little to the imagination. The swimsuit top tied behind her neck in a halter neck style, and the model showed off a sliver of sideboob. The triangular cups had a sparkly detail in the front, but Dolly’s back was toward the camera.

Dolly drew attention to her booty by wearing a thong that clung to her curves. The bottoms were tied at the sides, highlighting her muscular hips ad toned thighs.

The bikini left her midsection bare. Dolly’s waist looked tiny and emphasized her hourglass silhouette.

At the beginning of the clip, Dolly was kneeling on a bed. Light streamed in from the glass windows she was facing and beyond that the ocean’s blue mirrored the sky overhead. With both knees planted firmly on the tousled covers, Dolly ran her hands through her brown mane. She scooped it up and let it fall down before sitting down on her haunches.

Dolly swung her hair in front of her frame and then got up on her knees again, swaying her curvy booty in time to the music. She turned around and laughed at the lens, before gathering her mane in a ponytail with her hands. Again, she let her tresses tumble down her back. She lifted both hands in the air triumphantly.

Of course, her fans adored the upload and showered her with affection. Some hit the “like “button, while others voiced their opinions in the comments section.

“Dolly, the most beautiful woman in the world. Happy New Year,” one fan said.

Another couldn’t get enough of the clip and praised her dance moves.

“Give us more dancing, more action. Wish you posted the whole video. Love you. Yasss Queen!” they gushed.

“That bikini is barely holding on! Thank you for keeping us entertained, Dolly,” an admirer showed their appreciation.

A fourth Instagram waxed lyrical about the Nicaraguan’s beauty.

“Your hips, your thighs, your stomach, your eyes are so beautiful. But nothing compares to your eyes and gorgeous smile. You are one in a million, hermosa,” they complimented her. According to Google Translate, the word “hermosa” means beautiful.

Dolly recently took to the social media platform in casual workout attire. She showcased her derriere and shapely thighs in a pair of skintight charcoal shorts.