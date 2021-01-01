Leanna Bartlett Ditches Pants & Flaunts Sideboob In A Plunging Gold Metallic Top: ‘Happy New Year’

Leanna Bartlett looked smoking hot in her last Instagram post for the year. The buxom blond sizzled in a racy number that delighted her 3.2 million followers and had them racing to engage with her on social media. The photo was captured outdoors and, according to the geotag, Leanna was in Los Angeles. In her caption, she wished her fans a happy New Year. She also thanked them for their past support and promised that she would see them in 2021.

Leanna rocked a gold metallic top that softly draped her voluptuous curves. The slinky number had a plunging neckline that revealed a hint of her cleavage, as well as a cutout on the side that showed off some sideboob. Thin sparkly straps ran across her décolletage and over the cutout, adding some visual interest. The top then fit tightly around her midsection, showing off her waspish waist. It appeared as if Leanna ditched her pants. She flaunted her toned, smooth thighs and pert booty as she modeled her risque ensemble.

The Ukrainian model styled her hair in a side part. She let her golden locks tumble down her back and shoulders in loose waves.

In the foreground, a sparkling pool of water rippled. Behind Leanna, containers holding shrubs, and a white arch created a peaceful backdrop.

Leanna posed by sitting poolside. She dipped her legs into the water while placing her hands beside her. The blond looked fierce as she gazed at the camera with her chin angled downward. She narrowed her eyes and pouted her lips for a sultry pose.

Her fans loved the update and inundated her with likes, emoji, and compliments. The offering has already racked up more than 19,000 likes and has received 385 comments.

One fan waxed lyrical about the Ukrainian’s beauty.

“Happy New Year, Leanna. Beautiful and gorgeous lady in your lovely bikini… You have a lovely smile, princess,” they gushed.

Another thought that she came out tops.

“Still the loveliest model on Instagram. Keep the pics coming, beautiful,” they wrote and followed the comment with heart emoji.

An admirer was also grateful for the time that the social media star spent updating her feed.

“Wishing you a lovely 2021, Leanna. Thank you for keeping up entertained with your photos,” they expressed their gratitude.

“Love the look, love the girl. Always my favorite girl,” a final follower raved.

Leanna recently updated her feed with a sexy bikini snap. She paraded her flawless figure in a red bandeau two-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves in all the right places. That particular image racked up more than 30,000 likes.