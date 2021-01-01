Paris Hilton, 39, Shows Booty In Thong Bikini For New Year’s Eve Boat Trip

Paris showed off her bikini body to ring in 2021.

Paris Hilton sizzled her way into the New Year with a slideshow of stunning bikini photos on December 31. The reality star and businesswoman slayed in a red and white gingham two-piece as she enjoyed her last boat trip of 2020.

The 39-year-old looked better than ever and revealed plenty of skin in a series of stunning photos, which she uploaded in video form.

The first photo showed her posing on the side of the boat as she placed both hands on the silver railing with the water and stunning scenery behind her. The Simple Life star rocked a thick strapped bikini top with underwired cups that highlighted her tanned décolletage and slim waist.

Paris matched on her bottom half with skimpy bottoms in the same print that sat low under her naval. She paired it with red flat shoes and balanced on her left foot with her right placed on the side of the boat. She also rocked a headscarf in the same pattern and oversized sunglasses while holding a matching skirt.

For the second shot, Paris sat down and leaned on her left elbow to emphasize her sexy pin up look, while the third photo showed her touching her signature long, blond hair, which was in a braid that cascaded down her back.

Another snap showed Paris giving fans a look at the back of her swimwear, which flashed her toned booty. The Paris Hilton’s My New BFF host posed on her knees with her back to the camera as she revealed that the bottoms were a thong.

According to her geotag, Paris rang in the New Year on the island of Saint John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The upload was a big hit. It brought in more than 21,300 likes and 455-plus comments, while fans were full of love for the heiress.

“Love you sister!! Pin up model!,” one person commented with several red hearts.

“The most beautiful Goddess on Earth,” another wrote with a star emoji.

“You’re the world’s goddess,” a third commented with three hearts and three praising hands.

The bikini upload followed another sizzling social media share earlier this month. Paris got into the Holiday spirit on Christmas Eve when she uploaded a video of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree in festive lingerie and a Santa hat before sharing a kiss with boyfriend, Carter Reum.

In the caption, she teasingly asked Santa if she was “on the Naughty or Nice List this year.”