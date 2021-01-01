Allie Auton Flaunts Cleavage & Killer Body In A Sexy Lingerie

Allie Auton took to Instagram Thursday, December 31, to share a new photo with her 609,000 followers. The Australian bombshell is famous for showing off her incredibly fit figure in sexy outfits, and the latest update was no different. She looked stunning in a Lounge Underwear lingerie set that did nothing but favors her bodacious physique.

The blond hottie rocked a light beige bra and panty combo that showed off her assets.

The bra boasted classic, padded triangle cups that were made of soft fabric. The garment had a deep neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. The signature Lounge logo was printed in white on the thick band that hugged her toned midriff.

She wore matching bottoms that featured high leg cuts, which helped accentuate the curves of her waist. The waistline sat below her belly button, and it highlighted her taut tummy and chiseled abs. Like the bra, the briefs also had the brand’s logo printed all over its thick waistband.

For the photo, Allie could be seen indoors, dressed in her scanty set. She posed in front of a mirror and stood with her hip popped to the side. The hottie held her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her body to get the best angle possible. She raised her right arm as she gazed at the screen and took the selfie.

The sunlight that came in from the windows beside her made her flawless complexion appear glowing in the shot. Tiled floors and walls made up the background of the snapshot.

Allie wrote a lengthy caption where she wrote something about her new year plans. She also promoted her ebooks and that she was having a sale for a day.

For the snap, the influencer opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle. She tucked some sections of hair behind the ears and let the long strands cascade down her back. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings and had her nails painted with a light polish.

Allie’s newest social media share was a big hit with her avid fans. It amassed more than 11,500 likes and 120 comments in under a day of being live on Instagram. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Countless other supporters struggled to find the right words and used a trail of emoji instead.

“Obsessed with you! Have a prosperous new year!” a fan wrote.

“You look amazing! Great job on maintaining that hot body,” gushed another admirer.

“You are so gorgeous in the picture,” a third follower commented.