Jade Grobler Rings In The New Year Rocking A Cleavage-Bearing, One-Piece

Jade Grobler delighted her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a new update posted on the first day of 2021 Eve. In the latest post, the South African model decided to dress up in a plunging one-piece that flaunted her ample assets and insanely toned physique.

The Bang Energy elite sported a sleeveless black one-piece made of thick, stretchable fabric. She wore the swimsuit in a dressier way as the garment doubled as a bodysuit. In another Instagram post, Jade wore the same monokini but in a different color.

The swimwear featured a low-cut neckline that sat low on her chest, displaying a tantalizing look at her décolletage. The one-piece appeared to be fully lined, which obscured her nipples from view. The snug fit pushed her breasts up, showing more of her cleavage, while its sleeveless design highlighted her shoulders and lean arms.

She paired the suit with a high-waisted, body-hugging skirt of the same color and made of velvet fabric. The length of the piece was pretty short, exposing plenty of skin on her legs. She also sported a belt, which emphasized her small waistline.

Jade was snapped outdoors in a place that looked like the side of the house facing the garden. She stood near a wall painted in white and occupied mostly one side of the frame, facing the camera with one thigh positioned in front of the other thigh. The babe touched her belt with her left hand as she gazed into the lens with her head tilted to the side. She offered a big smile that showed her pearly whites when the photographer took the shot.

The indirect sunlight that hit her body made her flawlessly tanned skin glow.

The internet personality kept her accessories minimal and wore a pendant necklace, an apple watch, and a beaded bracelet. She left her blond locks down and straight and let the long strands fall over her shoulder with the ends grazing her bust.

In the caption, Jade greeted her fans with a “Happy New Year” and added several emoji.

Jade’s new share has earned plenty of praise from her avid supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Followers from all over the globe hit the like button over 14,300 times and left more than 250 comments on the alluring post.

“You are beautiful. I Would love to take you on a date one day. Anyway, Happy New Year! Stay safe and gorgeous,” a follower commented.

“You are such a sight to behold. The best girl in the world. May you have more blessings this year,” added another social media user.