Holly Sonders Spreads Legs In Red-Hot Nurse’s Costume With Cupless Bra & Fishnet Stockings

Holly Sonders tantalized her 524,000 Instagram followers with a hot new pic. The brunette bombshell looked smoking hot in a risqué nurse’s uniform, leaving very little to the imagination. She also issued some orders to her captivated audience.

The Golf channel host reminded her fans to wash their hand and wear their masks. She stated that everyone would be feeling much better in 2021. Holly also promoted the new photos from this particular set in the caption before adding a couple of flame emoji.

Holly flashed cleavage, sideboob, and underboob in a crimson cupless bra. The halter neck bra fastened behind her neck, exposing her bronzed décolletage. The strappy red lingerie highlighted her perky bust and exposed her flat midsection. Her waist and abs underscored her curvy hourglass figure.

On her lower half, she wore a barely-there miniskirt made from thin, flimsy fabric. Suspenders dangled from the skirt, drawing attention to her toned thighs and hips. Holly hiked up the bottoms to expose the white-and-red panties beneath.

The social media star completed the look with a nurse’s cap, red fishnet stockings, and a pair of wedge high heels. She pulled her hair away from her face in a high bun, emphasizing her facial features.

The 33-year-old posed in a bedroom with warm orange walls. The cozy room had a white bed with a nightstand next to it. The bedside table had a lamp, flowers, and a basket displayed on it, while a printed pillow graced the bed.

In the photo, Holly sat on the edge of the nightstand in a sexy pose. She spread her legs by keeping one foot on the floor and putting the other on the bed. She looked directly at the lens while slightly parting her lips and widening her eyes for a provocative expression. From a container in her left hand, Holly pulled out a long strip of wipes that cleverly concealed her nipples.

The pic sparked a frenzy among her followers. The vast majority loved the update and inundated her with 0ver 6,700 likes. Others waxed lyrical in the comments section.

An admirer showed some appreciation for the upload.

“Thank you so much for making my New Year’s brighter. Thank you, thank you… Have a safe New Year’s and have an awesome, awesome time,” they wished her.

Another complimented the influencer.

“You’re a great caregiver, Nurse Holly,” they wrote.

One fan loved the way that she modeled the clothes.

“Damn what a pose,” they raved before adding flame emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer teased that they desperately needed Holly’s services.

“Help Holly! I am feeling a fever coming on…” they wrote.

The brunette bombshell recently uploaded a sultry photo to her feed. In that offering, she rocked purple lingerie that clung to her voluptuous frame.