WWE’s Billie Kay Celebrates New Year’s Eve With Her Booty On Display In Stunning Snap

WWE’s Billie Kay was in a confident mood on New Year’s Eve, and she treated her fans to a stunning photo to celebrate the moment. The Australian superstar took to Instagram and shared a bootylicious image with her 1.2 million followers, much to their delight.

Kay was outdoors for the occasion, flaunting her physique while standing in the middle of a country road. Some fencing, trees and farmland were visible in the background, making for a scenic backdrop to the beautiful snap. However, it was the dark-haired bombshell that captured all of the attention.

The wrestler looked stunning as she sported all black for the photo opportunity. She rocked a sweater, heels and panties, meaning that she displayed plenty of skin and booty in the process. The upper half attire was cut at the shoulders, exposing some of Kay’s arms and her back muscles. The bottom half, meanwhile, showed off her pert derriere and long legs.

Kay boasted a brooding facial expression while she gazed into the distance, but her mood was more upbeat than her demeanor suggested. She revealed that she understood her self-worth in the accompanying caption and proceeded to wish her followers all the best during New Year’s Eve. Kay concluded the post by crediting the photographers and beauticians who helped her create the sultry snap.

The Friday Night SmackDown star’s admirers also appreciated the upload. Over 25,000 hit the like button within the first hour of the photo hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of those people also took to the comments section to express their gratitude for the Australian bombshell.

“Bring this outfit into 2021,” wrote one Instagram fan, who added a series of smiley face emojis for extra emphasis.

“From here I send you a kiss full of love, peace, luck and health; From here I send you a hug full of beautiful memories and feelings that I want to help you start this new year with great happiness,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

Fellow superstar Carmella — who’s also been tantalizing social media users lately — also made an appearance on her Instagram to agree with Kay’s comment about being “worth it.”

“Yes. Yes, you are,” she declared. This sentiment was echoed throughout the replies section.

Kay’s latest upload wasn’t her first trip into the country in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she shared a shot of her sitting on a fence while rocking some tiny shorts that accentuated her enviable legs.