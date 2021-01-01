WWE’s Dana Brooke Flaunts Her Ample Assets In Tiny Bikini While Posing By The Pool

WWE superstar Dana Brooke decided to close out the year on a positive note, and she did so by rocking a sultry bikini for a poolside snap. The wrestler also shared the image with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, much to their delight.

The upload showed Brooke standing in front of a swimming pool that glowed from the sunlight. The Monday Night Raw superstar sported a figure-flaunting brown bikini for the occasion as well, showing off her toned physique and ample cleavage in the process.

Brooke looked stunning as she stared into the camera with a mysterious expression on her face, gently caressing her cheek with her left hand. The blond bombshell wore her long locks to one side, letting them slide all the way down past her right shoulder toward her chest area.

The beauty complemented her bikini get-up with some modest accessories in the form of a belly button ring and a bracelet. Her arm tattoo was also visible as the swimming attire showed off the majority of her skin.

In the accompanying caption, Brooke revealed that she was gearing up to conquer fresh challenges in the coming months. She also revealed that she was leaving the drama of 2020 behind, indicating that she has an optimistic outlook.

The superstar’s admirers responded very positively to the snap, and they seemed to admire her mindset. Over 50,000 hit the like button within a few hours of the image being uploaded, and some of them even took to the comments section to give Brooke a compliment.

“Literally my all-time fav post notification and the BEST freakin’ person in it,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You look happier than ever,” gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a series of feel-good emojis.

Brooke’s boyfriend, Ulysses Diaz, also made an appearance via his own Instagram account, conveying his love for his significant other with a crown and smiley face emoji.

Diaz clearly has a lot of love for his girlfriend, and the feeling is mutual. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Brooke took to social media earlier this week and shared a selection of snaps of them together. The couple wore minimal clothing and made out in several pictures too, and Brooke described him as her “soulmate.”

Brooke has also been shining on WWE television in recent weeks. She formed a team with fellow bombshell Mandy Rose, who is also no stranger to sending heatwaves through social media with sultry pics.