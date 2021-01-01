‘The Bachelor’ Breakup: Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Call It Quits

Former The Bachelor Peter Weber shared via Instagram on Thursday evening that his romance with Kelley Flanagan was now over. The two had seemed head-over-heels in love for the past few months, but now they have gone their separate ways.

Peter posted a photo showing him with Kelley at some point, and he included a lengthy caption. The snapshot was taken from behind as the two gazed at a sunset with their arms wrapped around one another’s backs.

He said that ultimately, their relationship simply didn’t work out. He said he would always have a special love for Kelley and noted that they made “countless beautiful memories” together.

The former Bachelor also said that love could make someone feel as if they were on the top of the world, but it could also lead to great pain.

As show fans will recall, Kelley was a contestant on Peter’s season. They had briefly met not long before filming started, and many viewers were rooting for her to receive his final rose. In a somewhat shocking move, he instead eliminated her right before hometowns.

Peter’s ending and post-filming developments were unlike anything the franchise had seen before. He seemed poised to pick Madison Prewett, but she eliminated herself near the end. He ended up proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss, but they broke things off just a couple of months later.

There were rumors swirling about Peter and Kelley reconnecting during that time. She was at the “After the Final Rose” special, but he briefly reunited with Madi at that point. That only lasted a couple of days, and soon after that, he was in Chicago with Kelley.

Despite all of that shifting around in the early part of 2020, Peter and Kelley seemed virtually inseparable once he visited her in Chicago. At one point, they revealed plans to move to New York City together. However, that ultimately never happened.

Peter’s 1.9 million Instagram followers were quick to react to his breakup announcement. Nearly 110,000 people liked the post as a show of support within the first couple of hours after he’d shared the news. In addition, 3,375 people commented.

“I’m done watching the bachelor/bachelorette. I get too hurt when they all break up,” one person commented.

Kelley and Peter’s split is just the latest in a string of “Bachelor Nation” breakups. Earlier this week, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass confirmed their separation. Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum did the same not long ago, and earlier this year, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone ended their marriage.

As of this writing, Kelley had not acknowledged the split via her Instagram page.