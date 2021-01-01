Donald Trump Could Pressure Bill Clinton & Barack Obama To Force Joe Biden To Admit He Cheated, Author Says

Author Scott Fishman believes that Donald Trump should leverage the threat of intelligence declassification to pressure former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to force President-elect Joe Biden to admit he cheated in the 2020 election.

“If Barack Obama and the Clinton’s know President Trump will release ALL the dirt on them, they will consider urging Joe Biden to admit he cheated and concede,” Fishman tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Although Trump continues to cite alleged widespread electoral fraud for Biden’s victory, he has lost over 50 legal battles to date trying to prove his theory. Nevertheless, many Americans support the theory being pushed by him and his allies. Notably, an NPR/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday revealed that one-third of respondents believe that voter fraud helped Biden win. Elsewhere, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed that almost half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party stole the election.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The head of state continues to refuse to concede amid his waning presidency and public calls for him to declassify intelligence. As The New York Post reported, Trump earlier this month appointed various allies to a declassification panel. Notably, he appointed Ezra Cohen-Watnick, a former White House National Security Council staffer, to head the Public Interest Declassification Board in the National Archives, which purportedly advocates for public access to classified information.

“Cohen-Watnick brings with him familiarity with the FBI’s Russia investigation that ultimately found no evidence of Trump conspiring with Russia,” the publication claimed.

“Trump has urged maximum release of documents on that investigation and has accused federal bureaucrats of moving too slowly.”

Per CNN, Trump and his allies are allegedly clashing with top intelligence officials in their quest to declassify additional documents from the FBI’s Russia investigation — headed by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller — and discredit the probe. In particular, the group is allegedly at odds with career officials at the CIA and National Security Agency who argue that the release of such information would damage sources and methods used by the intel community — possibly irreparably.

Trump has repeatedly accused Barack Obama’s administration — when Biden was vice president — of spying on his campaign as part of a coordinated effort with intel officials to sink his presidency. As The Inquisitr reported, former Attorney General William Barr told Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley A. Strassel earlier this month that Obama’s CIA did not spy on Trump’s campaign before Mueller’s probe.

Barr previously suggested that Trump’s campaign was spied on, although he said he was not using the word pejoratively, CNN reported.