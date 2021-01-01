Elizabeth Hurley Shows Serious Cleavage In Plunging Black Dress

Actress, model and swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley showed that she’s ready to ring in the new year with a flair all her own in yet another sultry Instagram update. The photo post, which went live on her timeline on the evening of December 31, found the fabulous 55-year-old showing she’s still the style queen by posing in a plunging, black party dress.

While her eyes seemingly pierced the camera’s lens and her glistening, pink lips offered a shy, seductive smile, it was Hurley’s stunning showing of cleavage in the sexy share that likely rocked her 1.8 million followers.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled star captioned her snap by serving up New Year’s well-wishes for her fans. She further revealed that she would be spending the night “drinking cocktails” in her “family bubble” and capped off the update by toasting to 2021.

Hurley’s smitten supporters wasted no time in returning the good vibes, double-tapping her post to the tune of more than 25,000 likes in well under an hour. Furthermore, the comments section was filled with replies praising the fashion icon and thespian for once again proving that her age is little more than a number.

“Lizzie, you look absolutely amazing,” wrote one fan, who also referred to Hurley as “smoking hot” and “glamorous.”

“Thank god we have EH…2020 would have been a complete disaster!” joked a second enamored admirer.

“Absolutely one of the most beautiful women in the world! [multiple emoji],” stated a third supporter.

“That dress!” raved a fourth follower. “You look incredible.”

Hurley’s brilliant blue eyes were locked onto the camera’s lens as she posed amid the red, gold and leopard-print decore that filled the frame around her. All the while, her lengthy, brunette locks scintillated as they flowed out from the top of her head and blanketed her bosom with delicate curls. The pink-hued gloss of her lips gave off a similarly sensuous shine.

Although her black gown was long-sleeved, it still showed significantly more skin than the garb in some of her other updates, as its neckline plummeted all the way down to her midsection. Consequently, her incredible, age-defying cleavage was put on full display center-frame.

Hurley had clearly already begun to celebrate the changing of the calendar as the picture was being taken. She was snapped with a glass in hand that was topped with a golden lid that looked like a pineapple and a matching straw.

Just a few days earlier, Hurley had already ignited her timeline by showing her cleavage in a strapless dress while posing on a staircase.