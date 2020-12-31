Chanel West Coast Stretches Seductively Atop A Piano In A Sexy Crop Top

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing trio of snaps in which she posed atop a sparkling piano. She tagged photographer Kiyana Tehrani in the first slide, implying that the pictures were snapped by that particular talent.

In the first image, Chanel stretched out over the top of a standing piano that, apart from the black-and-white keys, was covered entirely in a sparkling silver coating that added some major glamour to the scene. The musical instrument was positioned atop what looked like an expanse of artificial turf, and Chanel referenced a music video for one of her latest songs in the caption.

She showcased her fit figure in a revealing black top that featured plenty of eye-catching details. Two circular cups covered her curves, and thick straps criss-crossed her chest, stretching over her shoulders, connecting the cups, and extending horizontally around her torso. Her slender arms and flat stomach were exposed in the look, and Chanel placed one hand on the surface beneath her while she brought the other up to her hair. Her long locks were styled in a sleek middle part, with the silky tresses cascading all the way down to her rear.

She paired the skimpy top with high-waisted bottoms in a subtle pinstripe pattern. The bottoms came to just above her ankles, and featured a few chains draped over her lower stomach, which added some edge to the look. She finished off the ensemble with a few bracelets and some sky-high platform heels with an ankle strap, also crafted from a metallic material that sparkled in the light.

For the second image, Chanel leaned back slightly, closing her eyes and continuing to flaunt her incredible physique. She switched up her pose in the third and final slide, placing the ball of one foot on the keys while she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 10,000 likes within just 53 minutes, as well as 201 comments from her eager audience.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” one fan wrote, loving the update.

“Wow babe you’re so sexy,” another follower chimed in.

“Love this look so much!!” a third fan remarked, including a single heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

“God I’m so crazy for you,” another follower added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a double update in which she rocked a sparkling cropped shirt and pair of booty shorts, as well as insanely high heels. She stretched out on a football field, looking incredible in the revealing attire.