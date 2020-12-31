Sierra Skye Offers A Double Dose Of Her Pert Posterior In Scanty String Bikini

Model, content creator and social media maven Sierra Skye clearly knows how to tease her 4.1 million Instagram followers. On Thursday, December 31, the tempting 25-year-old did so by dispersing her own, unique brand of New Year’s cheer, posting a sexy, rear-view snap of her bikini-clad body as she sat at the edge of a pool.

As she was snapped in a wide shot, Skye’s ridiculously sinuous body was surrounded by green treetops, a distant blue ocean and the teal hues of her swimming pool on the frame. Nevertheless, her cheeky assets — which were covered with nothing but a skimpy thong bottom — took center stage in the sultry snapshot.

Moreover, the way in which the water reflected her image gave fans a double dose of her pert, sexy posterior.

Skye used the photo’s caption to wish her fans a happy 2021 and further offered them some advice for being better people in the new year. While many indicated that they would be taking that advice to heart in the comments section, a sizable portion of respondents were content to gush over her latest seductive update.

“Bootyful dimples in this hourglass pose,” commented one enamored admirer.

“Let’s hope 2021 is as wonderful as you!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“You’re so beautiful,” opined a third follower, who emphasized their appreciation with multiple emoji.

Skye’s slender, yet shapely body was situated in the middle of the frame as she sat at the pool’s edge with her back turned to the water. Her right hand rested against her hip and booty on the corresponding side while she held her other hand to her head on the left. Her golden-brown hair, which was pulled loosely into a high bun, scintillated in the bright, natural light.

The model’s tiny, two-piece swim ensemble was bright yellow with black accents and it popped against the bronzed color of her sun-kissed physique. In turn, her tanned skin appeared in stark contrast to the bright greens and blues that surrounded her in the shot.

Her top’s neck and back straps were all that could be seen on her upper half, leaving her defined back and slender waist practically bare. Meanwhile, the small patch of fabric that divided her booty was all that covered her lower half.

In addition to the sizable showing of skin in the picture, the way in which the sharp curves created by her midsection were presented managed to raise the overall temperature of the presentation several proverbial degrees.

Skye was equally as alluring in an update on the day after Christmas when she appeared in another string bikini for a steamy mirrored selfie.