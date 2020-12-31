Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Flawless Physique In A Skintight Black Bodysuit At Sunset

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a throwback snap taken from last year, as she explained in the caption of the post. In the image, Kara stood on a balcony with clear glass panels on the sides and a stainless steel edge which gave the space an industrial feel. The balcony overlooked an urban landscape, with several skyscrapers dotting the area, and the sky was a gorgeous shade as the sun set below the buildings.

The setting sun cast a breathtaking glow over Kara, illuminating her from behind. She kept her ensemble simple, wearing a figure-hugging black bodysuit that clung to every inch of her buxom curves. The garment had a scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and the sleeveless style also showcased her slender arms. The material hugged her ample assets and slim waist, drawing attention to her hourglass shape, and continued to stretch over her shapely hips and thighs.

The bottom portion of the bodysuit featured bicycle-style shorts that extended to just an inch or so above her knees, showing off her curves without flaunting a ton of skin. She rested both elbows on the edge of the balcony, her hands dangling casually near her breasts. Her fingernails were painted a pale pink hue, and she accessorized with a few rings. Kara also wore a delicate bangle on one forearm, and a chain necklace.

Her long locks were parted down the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls that reached all the way to her waist. She kept her gaze fixed on the camera, her lips slightly parted as she posed for the sizzling snap.

Kara paired the stunning shot with a long caption reminding her followers to “be kind” to themselves and express gratitude, among other things. Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 12,800 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 143 comments in the same time span.

“Thank you for this caption,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart emoji, loving Kara’s words.

“You’re so precious with this kind heart. I hope your 2021 is amazing,” another follower chimed in.

“Wow! Simply amazing, well said Queen,” a third fan remarked, including a series of emoji in the comment.

“You look gorgeous,” yet another added simply.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a smoking-hot trio of images in which she showcased her curves in another bodycon look. She rocked a chocolate-colored maxi dress crafted from a ribbed fabric that hugged her assets in all the right places as she posed in a stunning outdoor spot.