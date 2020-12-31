Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Cleavage & Rock-Hard Abs As She Cheers On ‘Big 14’

American model Katya Elise Henry teased her Instagram followers with a fun slate of photos on Wednesday evening. The brunette bombshell was anxious to cheer on her NBA star boyfriend Tyler Herro as he hit the court and she looked fabulous as she did it.

The geotag signaled that Katya was in Miami, and it appeared that she was at the American Airlines Arena where Tyler’s team plays. She stood in front of a pillar and posed for a series of silly and sultry shots.

Katya wore a gold chain around her neck with a glittery “14” pendant on it, a reference to her beau’s number with the Miami Heat. She had her dark tresses styled with a middle part and the straight locks tumbled down her back and over one shoulder. In the first photo, she had one hand in a pocket while the other reached up to play with her hair.

The hottie wore black leggings and a long, open black coat. She added a black sports bra underneath, and that allowed her to flaunt her deep cleavage and fully exposed her chiseled abs.

The 26-year-old beauty wore what appeared to be vintage Burberry Regis chunky sneakers and a crossbody bag slung across her front from the same brand.

Subsequent photos in Katya’s post showed her playfully sticking out her tongue, smiling, and throwing out some fish lips as she held up peace signs with her fingers on both hands.

There were nine snapshots in total, and they showed the model from a variety of angles. At one point, Katya treated her 8 million Instagram followers with a shot where she leaned forward to flash a bit of extra cleavage. The final part of the post was a short video clip showing the basketball game itself.

In less than 16 hours, Katya’s post received nearly 195,000 likes and 925 comments. Quite a few people referenced her Miami Heat beau Tyler, as is frequently the case with her social media uploads. Others, however, raved over her sizzling-hot physique and killer ensemble. Plenty of peach, fire, and other appreciative emoji were incorporated throughout the comments section.

“It’s the smile for me,” one fan noted.

“Mega fantastic #awesome is the word,” another wrote.

“ok then, go ahead and flex,” a third user teased.

“Yaassss the queen serving us poses,” someone else declared.

A few hours before this slate of snaps, Katya teased her followers with a short video clip. She flaunted her bountiful booty in a tiny bikini and the clip raked in nearly 790,000 views in less than 24 hours.