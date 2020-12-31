Qimmah Russo Flaunts Major Cleavage And Hourglass Figure In Scanty Lavender Bikini

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 30 when she uploaded some sexy new images that showed off her enviable physique.

The 26-year-old was captured next to a gray wall indoors for the two-slide series, stealing the show as she struck a number of sultry poses.

In the first frame, Qimmah stood with her front facing the camera while she placed one foot forward and cocked one hip. She had both hands on the back of her head, and she looked to the floor as she pouted. She posed from her right side in the second image, showcasing her bodacious booty as she placed both hands on the wall in front of her. She rotated her head over her shoulder to share a glance with the camera.

Her long raven-colored hair, which looked to be a wig, was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell around her back. Her long square-cut nails were manicured, complete with an elaborate white tip design.

The bombshell put her busty assets on show in a lavender bikini top with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and around her back. The top’s rectangular cups, which were connected by two thin strings, revealed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob. The set’s matching thong bottoms drew the eye to her curvy hips and derrière, while its thin high-rise side straps called attention to her chiseled core.

She accessorized the poolside look with just a navel piercing and a black hair-tie, which she wore around her left wrist.

In the post’s caption, she promoted her “Booty Challenge.”

Wednesday’s photo set looked to be a smash hit with Qimmah’s loyal following, as it amassed more than 56,000 likes in less than a day. Nearly 1,000 social media users also complimented her on her body, beauty, and scanty swimsuit in the comments section.

“Qimmah you look perfect, you are an angel,” one individual wrote.

“She is a ten all day long,” chimed in another admirer, adding numerous red heart symbols to their comment.

“Dayum that is the body of a goddess,” a third fan asserted.

“The most beautiful model on Instagram,” praised a fourth user, following their words with a string of sunflower emoji.

The bombshell has stunned Instagram users with a number of breathtaking posts, especially this week. On December 27, she shared some images in which she rocked a tiny white bandeau and skintight shorts that accentuated her chest and backside. That content has received more than 79,000 likes, to date.