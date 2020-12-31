‘General Hospital’ Spoilers & Scheduling Scoop: Jason & Sam Reconnect, Ava Mourns Julian, & Anna Has Questions

The General Hospital schedule for the rest of the week indicates that anxious viewers will be left hanging on further Port Charles developments until Monday, January 4. Spoilers tease that there will be intense moments coming during that episode related to Cyrus’ mother Florence being whisked away from the care facility, and there’s plenty of other chaos on the horizon.

According to SheKnows Soaps, an encore episode of General Hospital airs on ABC on Thursday, December 31. Viewers will have the opportunity to watch Mike’s passing again, which originally aired on September 17.

That show was an emotional one that included a surprise appearance by Alicia Leigh Willis, who reprised her role as Mike’s daughter Courtney. She returned to lead Mike away as he died.

On Friday, General Hospital will be preempted by sports programming.

Luckily, the week of January 4 should be one with five full episodes of uninterrupted action. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ava and Alexis will come face-to-face for the first time since Julian’s death. In addition, Portia will be ready to tell Jordan what she really thinks of her role in Taggert’s faked death.

There’s quite a bit of action involving Nina, Jax, and Valentin in the coming days too. General Hospital fans will see that Jax will be anxious to get some information from Carly, while Valentin will plead with Nina.

XJ Johnson / ABC

Sam recently ended her relationship with Jason. However, she did reach out about having him spend some time with the kids for the holidays. General Hospital teasers detail that soon, Jason and Sam will spend some time together again, and they may realize that they simply can’t stay apart.

Franco will start to pursue treatment, and something about this will rouse Anna’s interest. She’ll also connect with Dante again and try to get some information from him.

General Hospital teasers hint at some potentially wild developments. Ava will learn something about Julian, and Laura will be given an update on Ryan.

Jordan will be pressured by Cyrus and will reach out to Jason, while Portia urges Taggert to fight. Michael receives comfort from Sasha and something will prompt Peter to tear into Sam.

Olivia may finally learn about that drunken fling between Alexis and Ned, but General Hospital teasers suggest that Tracy may be the one to let this bombshell slip. Sam and Dante will do some bonding, and Chase will need some brotherly love from Finn.

When will Sonny be found? When will Nina finally learn that Nelle was her biological daughter? General Hospital spoilers signal that answers will be coming in the New Year and fans cannot wait to watch it all play out.