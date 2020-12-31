Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks Soaking Wet White Thong Bathing Suit By The Pool

Kelsie Jean Smeby sizzled in her Instagram share on Wednesday night. The model was sure to have pulses racing as she rocked a spicy look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Kelsie looked hotter than ever as she opted for a soaking wet white thong bathing suit that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. It also clung to her ample bust and wrapped around her tiny waist.

The thong bottom was cut high over her curvaceous hips and exposed her perfectly round booty in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side-part. The wet locks clung together in loose pieces that she pushed over her shoulder.

Kelsie sat on the edge of a swimming pool with her feet in the water. Her backside was facing the camera, and she posed with her legs apart. She rested her arms over her knees and arched her back while looking over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face as water dripped over her skin.

In the caption of the post, Kelsie laughed about the fact that she was wearing baggy clothing in the cold weather as she posted the photo.

Kelsie has amassed more than 781,000-plus followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans made quick work of showing their love for the snap by clicking the “like” button more than 10,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look insane,” one follower stated, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“You are very hot,” another declared.

“Looking so very beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“This is straight fire for sure. You look amazing like you always do. Love the wet swimsuit look darling,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to stepping in front of the camera scantily clad. She’s often seen rocking revealing clothing that highlights her incredible physique.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in barely there white thong lingerie on a winding staircase. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 300 comments.