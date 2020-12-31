Cindy Prado Flaunts Insane Curves In Scanty Lavender Bikini While At The Beach

Cuban beauty Cindy Prado stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 30, when she shared some jaw-dropping new images of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed at the beach for the five-slide series. Cindy easily stole the show in every frame as she showed off her enviable figure from different perspectives.

She posed from her left side in the first slide as she held one hand up to her face, seemingly to keep her hair out of her face. She put one leg forward and propped her derriere out to showcase her curvy physique. She wore a pout on her face and directed her glare toward the camera’s lens. The second photo displayed her from her front as she popped one hip out and smiled widely. She stuck her tongue out in the third image while holding up a peace sign with her left hand. She emitted sultrier vibes in the fourth and fifth frames.

She wore her long, highlighted, blond hair down in unkempt waves that cascaded around her shoulders. Her short nails were perfectly manicured, complete with light pink polish.

Cindy flaunted her flawless form in a skimpy lavender bikini from White Fox Boutique, a Miami-based clothing company. Her top, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulder and around her back, called attention to her chest as its low-cut body revealed a massive view of her cleavage. Her matching bottoms were also scantily cut and accented her curvy hips and bodacious booty. She completed the look with a straw bag and accessorized with a necklace, a bracelet, and gold hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, she was captured on Miami Beach. In the caption, she promoted and tagged both White Fox Boutique’s main page and their swimwear account.

The series looked to be very popular with Cindy’s admirers as it accumulated more than 63,000 likes in less than a day after going live. More than 650 fans also took to the comments section to vocalize their support for the model’s body, good looks, and swimsuit.

“Looking so very beautiful,” one individual commented.

“Oh my God, I love your body,” another admirer chimed in, adding a red heart symbol.

“Looking fabulous! Love the look and feed,” a third fan gushed.

“Always so gorgeous in every color and anything you wear. You exude sexy,” a fourth user added.