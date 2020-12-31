Former Royal Chef Says ‘The Crown’ Got Several Key Moments Wrong Between Princess Diana & Prince Charles

A former chef to the British royal family believes the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown got several key points wrong in the relationship between the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Us Weekly reported that Darren McGrady, who worked for the clan for 15 years, said some “artistic license” was taken when telling the couple’s story.

He noted that he enjoyed the performance of the first actress who played Queen Elizabeth, Claire Foy, rather than Olivia Coleman, who portrays the monarch in the series’ current season. He said he was not “keen” on the actress as he felt she did not smile enough. Darren said the queen has a great sense of humor and that was not shown on the series much to his dismay.

Darren spoke about the couple’s iconic Australia trip, which took place in 1983. He said during that pivotal moment in the series, the duo was depicted as mostly unhappy, which he felt was inaccurate. Instead, Charles and Diana were in good spirits during that period when they toured both the land down under and New Zealand with their infant son, William. It was their first overseas trip since they wed in July 1981.

Des Willie / Netflix

The Inquisitr previously reported on the aforementioned scene in The Crown. Charles and Diana, played by actors Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, were seen during the trip having a heart-to-heart talk about the crumbling state of their marriage. The duo decided at their time to deal with their differences and work on their marriage for the sake of both William and the monarchy. The film would then go on to show the twosome working together, showing their joy as they spent time with William at the cattle and sheep ranch Woomargama, which was a base for the royal family.

However, this journey would further solidify the media’s fascination with Diana and draw a deeper wedge between them. Charles reportedly resented his wife’s growing popularity.

Darren said the young marrieds were happy during the Ghillies Ball at the Queen’s home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“I remember standing there watching Prince Charles and Princess Diana dancing together, and they were spinning and spinning, and the princess loved to dance. So she took advantage and she was spinning the prince faster, and then he was laughing louder and louder. And when I see The Crown and see that and think, ‘You don’t know the whole truth,’ ” Darren said to Us Weekly.