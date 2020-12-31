Sarah Houchens Flaunts Sculpted Abs & Pert Derrière In Black Bikini With Gold Details

Model Sarah Houchens wished her Instagram followers a happy New Year’s Eve with a sultry update that featured her flashing plenty of skin. The post featured her flaunting her pert derrière in a skimpy black bikini with gold details.

The top to Sarah’s swimsuit had triangular cups and gold chains for straps. It also had a few chain links between the cups. The bottoms were had a classic bikini cut with a cheeky back and chains on the sides.

Sarah wore her hair styled in loose curls with a side part, and she accessorized with a dainty gold pendant necklace and earrings.

The update consisted of four photos. The images were creative, capturing her posing in front of a mirror, giving her followers a nice look at both sides of her fit body.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy holiday.

Many of her admirers replied in kind, but most of the comments came from Instagram users raving over her smoking-hot body.

“Absolute perfection. Have an awesome New Year’s. Thank you for sharing your beauty and hard work,” commented one admirer.

“Perfectly stunning gorgeous,” wrote a second follower, adding peach and flame emoji.

“You have the perfect hour glass figure,” a third comment read.

“Wow, absolutely beautiful,” added a fourth admirer with several smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

In the first snap, Sarah faced the mirror with her back facing the camera. She gazed at the lens while she arched her back and placed one hand behind her head. Her other hand was near her waist. While her reflection was blurry, it still gave her followers a nice look at the front of her physique. Her shapely booty, however was the focal point.

The model’s reflection was clear in the second frame while her body in the forefront was blurred. She placed her hands on the shoulders straps while she looked at the camera with her lips parted. With her back arched, she showed off her sculpted abs.

Sarah gazed at her reflection in the third picture. She held one hand on the back of her head — a pose that accentuated her shapely arms and shoulders. She stood with her hips cocked to one side, putting her butt and hourglass shape on display. Her tan skin looked smooth and flawless in the lighting.

The model held straps on her swimsuit bottoms in the last image. She looked at the camera while she flaunted her booty and toned thighs. She tilted her head aand gazed at the lens with a serious expression on her face.