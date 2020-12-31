Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Sandy Buns In Mauve String Bikini In Video: ‘Dancing My Way Out Of 2020’

Candice Swanepoel treated her fans to a joyful offering on her social media page. The Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her flawless figure when she recently took to Instagram. She delighted her 15 million followers by wearing two swimsuits in a short video.

The location for the shoot was a beach with a tropical vibe. There wasn’t a single cloud in the deep blue sky. Tall palm trees provided little shade for the South African blond as she skipped around in the white sand.

At the beginning of the offering, Candice lifted her arms above her head and swayed her hips as she danced across the beach. The model was exuberant in the clip, as she freely swayed her body. She turned around and flaunted her sandy buns before dipping low while laughing at the camera. She ran off while smiling.

The next part of the clip showed the celeb running toward the lens and pumping her hands in the air, before the video ended rather abruptly.

In her caption, Candice mentioned that she was dancing her way out of 2020, no matter what the future held. She wished everyone a blessed new year. She tagged her brand, Tropic of C, and the photographer, Eduardo Bravin.

Candice showcased mauve swimwear in this particular clip. She started off with a string bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny triangular cups bared her sun-kissed décolletage, while the straps that crisscrossed her midsection highlighted her tiny waist.

The blond bombshell’s booty took center stage in the video. She wore a thong that tied at her hips. She showed off her sand-covered thighs and backside as she twirled on the beach.

Candice switched up her look in the last part of the offering. She wore a one-piece swimsuit that clung to her curves. The swimwear had high-cut bottoms that revealed the curve of her hips.

The supermodel’s fans inundated her with feedback. It has already received more than 230,000 likes and 900 comments.

An admirer thought that the mother-of-two was in a league of her own.

“Candice just has the most perfect body in the world.”

“You’re literally an angel, goddess. I love you so much,” another gushed.

One follower appreciated the scenery and wanted to know the location.

“Looks really nice and a place where you can get some beautiful Vitamin D. Where is that? Love you,” they wrote and added a laughing face and heart emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer was grateful to the model.

“Thank you, Candy. You have given me a reason to celebrate the beginning of a New Year 2021,” they thanked her.