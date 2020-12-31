Jon Bon Jovi Rides Out 2020 In Iconic Flashback Pic

Jon Bon Jovi shared an iconic flashback photo to usher in 2021, a snap likely never seen before by his longtime fans and followers. The music legend posted the snap as a way to say goodbye to the complicated year when so many experienced loss and hello to the promise of tomorrow.

The image was taken of the rocker and his wife Dorothea during a motorcycle trip across the country in the early 1990s. He took one of his Harleys on a two-month cross-country motorcycle trip, reported The Washington Post. This experience reportedly spawned one of the tracks on the band’s 1993 album Keep the Faith titled “Dry County.”

In the photograph, he and Dorothea sat atop a Harley-Davidson with all their gear in the back as they posed during their journey.

He spoke about the trip in a long-ago interview with Jay Leno of The Tonight Show. The road trip experience allowed him to indulge in touristy stops he would not normally make when Bon Jovi was in the middle of a tour.

He told The Washington Post that the band needed a break after five consecutive albums and four consecutive tours. During that time, Jon, Dorothea, and their friends took part in the journey.

“Those were my Kerouac years. You know, those are the best experiences. Anyone who has ever ridden a bike got on it and went cross-country in search of Route 66, that’s what I mean. Whoever’s leading the pack decided where would you pull in. My friend Obie O’Brien saw the Flintstones Museum, and he said that was where we were visiting. So I have pictures of me in Barney Rubble’s car,” he said in a transcript posted here.

Jon wished happiness for his 824,000 followers in the caption of the share as 2021 begins.

