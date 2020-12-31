Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Petite Figure & Underboob In Skimpy Black Bikini

Alexa Dellanos let it all hang out for her most recent Instagram pic on Wednesday night. The model showed off plenty of skin as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy snap, Alexa went full bombshell as she flaunted her petite figure and underboob in a skimpy black bikini. The top featured a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. It also included a daring cutout and thin straps that flashed her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms rested high over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her slim waist while accentuating her thick thighs and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the photo.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Alexa sat on her knees on top of a large rock formation for the shot. She had both hands in her hair and her back arched as she pushed her busty chest forward. Her head was tilted to the side, and she gave a smoldering stare into the camera while soaking up the sunshine at the beach.

In the background, more large rocks as well as a stunning ocean scene could be seen. A bright blue sky and some fluffy white clouds were also visible. Alexa also geotagged her location as St. Barths.

Alexa’s over 2.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 58,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 430 remarks during that time.

“I love you so much! Sending you all my love!” one follower wrote.

“Just beautiful as always,” another gushed.

“U r a literal mermaid,” a third social media user stated.

“Gorgeous beyond flawless,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online photos. She is often seen sporting racy looks that include scanty lingerie, teeny tops, tight jeans, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a bright red lace bra and a pair of matching panties while applying lipstick in the mirror. To date, that post has raked in more than 105,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.