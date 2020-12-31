Shanina Shaik Flaunts Perfect Physique In Tiny Bikini Top And Booty Shorts

Supermodel Shanina Shaik wowed thousands of her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, December 31, when she uploaded some sexy shots of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 29-year-old Australian bombshell — who is of Pakistani, Saudi and Lithuanian descent — was photographed on a wooden deck for the two-slide series. Shanina was the focus in each frame as she struck a sultry pose.

In the first image, she sat down on a wooden bench that was covered with an orange cloth. She crossed one leg underneath the other and rested her left hand on her thigh while her right hand grabbed her locks. The model wore a pout on her face as she stared off into the distance in front of her.

She stood with the front of her figure facing the camera in the second snapshot, grabbing her locks once more as she rested her right arm on the wooden guardrail behind her. She popped one hip out to highlight her curves and directed her strong glance toward the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette locks were in their natural wavy state as they fell around her back and shoulders. She kept her hair out of her face with a bandana that wrapped around the top of her head. Her short nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a sophisticated French tip design.

She flaunted her statuesque physique in a tiny red-and-orange bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s triangle cups barely contained her assets, exposing both cleavage and underboob. She teamed the scanty number with a pair of orange booty shorts that tightly hugged her curvy hips and pert booty.

She accessorized the beachside look with a gold watch, a gold bracelet, and large hoop earrings.

In the post’s geotag, she revealed that she was captured in Accra, Ghana.

The end-of-year post garnered much attention from Shanina’s following, amassing more than 13,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Dozens of fans also relayed their kind thoughts in the comments section.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one user commented.

“UNREAL! Happy new year!! The most beautiful soul inside and out xx,” a second fan added.

“You are looking so gorgeous and fresh,” a third admirer asserted, following with a red heart emoji.

“Wow!!! You’re very beautiful! Happy new year,” a fourth individual proclaimed, inundating their comment with heart-eyes and red heart symbols.

Shanina has served numerous jaw-dropping looks on her social media account. Earlier this month, she dazzled her followers with a throwback photo that displayed her in just sheer lingerie.