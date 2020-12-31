Lindsey Pelas Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Semi-Sheer Outfit That Showcases Her Curves

Buxom blond Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a series of snaps taken while she was out and about in Hollywood, California, as the geotag indicated. The photos were captured in the evening, meaning much of the background was dark, putting all the attention on Lindsey’s beauty and bombshell body.

In the first shot, Lindsey’s attention was focused on something in the distance, but she appeared to be striding towards the camera. She showcased her cleavage in a simple black minidress with a scooped neckline. The garment had a semi-sheer mesh panel that stretched over her chest and covered her arms, giving the ensemble a sultry peek-a-boo vibe. The opaque black fabric clung to her slim waist and shapely hips before the hem ended just a few inches down her thighs. She rocked a pair of tights, but her sculpted stems were still visible in the look.

Lindsey’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in defined curls, and she accessorized with a small bag on a gold chain strap. She also carried her phone in one hand, covered in a zebra-print case, and appeared to be carrying a mask as well. She showcased the ensemble from a few different angles, and in the fourth slide, she spun around to flaunt the back of the look.

Lindsey wore thong underwear underneath the skimpy look, and her pert posterior was on display when she spun around with her back to the camera. She gazed seductively over her shoulder, her lips slightly parted. The alternate angle also showed a few more details of her footwear, a pair of lace-up boots with chunky heels.

She finished the update with a shot in which she was signing something while a glamorous mask covered the majority of her face. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sultry look, and the post received over 69,400 likes within 18 hours, as well as 1,058 comments from her eager audience.

“Honestly I think you look absolutely incredible in this dress. One of my new favorite looks of yours Lindsey! Goddess level beauty,” one fan wrote.

“Looking gorgeous!” another follower chimed in.

“You are a total goddess. Beautiful inside and out,” a third fan remarked.

“You are an amazing gorgeous woman. I would be so lucky to be your boyfriend,” another follower commented, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey shared a short video clip in which she rocked a barely-there bikini that could hardly contain her ample assets. She perched on the edge of a hot tub with a beverage in her hand and a knit cap atop her long blond locks, showing off her curves for the camera.