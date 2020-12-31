Sofia Vergara Shows Off Muscular Legs In Tiny Swimsuit Bottoms

Sofia Vergara sizzled in the most recent update shared on her social media feed. The photo was posted on her Instagram page on December 30 and was the perfect way to cap off 2020.

The snapshot captured the Modern Family actress basking in the sun. Vergara lay on her back on a lounger that was topped with a comfy pillow and a white-and-yellow striped towel. The setting was perfect, and an abundance of sunlight spilled over her figure. There was a wall of lush, green bushes behind her and a few red flowers that added a pop of color to the shot. Vergara stretched her feet out in front of her and wore a smile on her face as she held a Chihuahua in her arms.

She showed off her fit figure in a beach-ready look that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she sported a black top that was tight on her figure. The garment was sleeveless, cutting off near her shoulders and leaving her trim arms on full display. The piece hit a few inches above her navel, leaving her trim abs in full view of the camera.

Vergara teamed the look with a pair of scanty bottoms that were equally hot. Only a tease of the suit could be seen because of the way that Vergara was posed. It had a thin, metallic strap that stretched over her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass frame. The high rise design of the swimsuit also left her muscular legs on display. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a straw hat.

In her caption, she simply wrote “Bubbles” and added a trio of hearts at the end. As of this writing, the post has only been live on Vergara’s feed for a short time, but it’s been getting noticed for several reasons. Some social media users commented on the post to compliment the actress on her amazing physique while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings. A handful of other Instagrammers wished Vergara a Happy New Year.

“You are literally the most beautiful human being i’ve ever seen,” one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to the end of the comment.

“Sofia for you and you have a fabulous new year! I hope you have a wonderful time and this year is going to make it so much better for all of us! Smooches XOXO from the east end of Long Island,” a second fan wrote.

“Sofia you look amazing,” a third added with a single flame.

“Never wanted to be a dog so much, lol,” one more joked.