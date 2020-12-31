Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In A Sexy Red Dress

Anna Nystrom traded in her athletic look for something that was far more sophisticated in her most recent upload. The December 31 photo saw the model in a curve-hugging ensemble that showed off her bombshell body.

Anna posed with her figure turned in profile in the middle of a concrete walkway, and a geotag in the update indicated that she was in Stockholm, Sweden. Anna popped her booty back toward the camera, treating her audience to a great view of her curvaceous physique. She held her black purse in front of her waist with one hand and gathered her hair in the opposite. Anna averted her gaze into the distance and had her lips slightly parted.

The model flaunted her fit figure in a tight dress that perfectly suited her frame. Its red fabric gave the look a seductive vibe and complemented her fair skin. It had long sleeves that were tight on her muscular arms, and it had a cutout that teased a glimpse of her back. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her midsection, accentuating her hourglass curves.

The bottom was equally hot, fitting tightly over her pert derriere. The garment was also snug on her shapely thighs, cutting off near her knees and showing a tease of skin because of the way the image was cropped.

The model wore her long, blond locks down and curled, and they fell midway down her back.

In the caption of the post, she included a single red rose emoji. Within a few short hours of the update being shared, it accrued more than 112,000 likes and 1,100 comments. Some Instagrammers applauded Anna on her toned body while several others couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead.

“This dress on you Anna! Could you be any more perfect babe,” one follower asked, adding a series of flames to the end of the comment.

“WoOoOoOW You Such a Nice In This Dress,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Wow great beauty great body. You are the jack of all trades,” another Instagrammer complimented.

“Oh my goodness, Anna! Happy Holidays! You look absolutely marvelous!” a fourth wrote with a few flames next to their words.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the Swedish beauty slayed. Previously, it was shared by The Inquisitr that Anna showed off her killer cleavage in a tiny, ribbed tank top. That image was also met with plenty of love from her audience.