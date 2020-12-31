Hungarian Model Anita Herbert Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Colorful Shorts & Tight Bra

Anita Herbert’s most recent Instagram share saw her putting in work at the gym. The model and social media influencer shared the sizzling snap on her Instagram page on December 31, and it’s earning a ton of attention from her 2.4 million fans.

The snap saw the model posing in front of a mirror, and it was taken selfie-style. She stood in front of a weight machine, and there were several other pieces of workout equipment behind her. Anita staggered her feet and popped her hip to the side as she looked into the camera lens to ensure she captured the perfect angle. Anita rocked a sexy outfit that was suitable for the gym and showed off her fit figure.

On her upper half, Anita rocked a black bra that was tight on her chest. Its thin straps secured over her bronze shoulders while her muscular biceps were left bare. The garment had a scooping neckline that plunged low into her chest, revealing her collar and a generous look at cleavage. The bottom band stretched over her ribs, cutting off so that her rock-hard abs were on display for her fans to admire.

The lower portion of her outfit was just as hot and featured a tiny pair of shorts. The garment was printed with a bold, colorful pattern that included blue, orange, and pink, all of which further enhanced her glow. It had a small waistband that was worn over her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and frame. The hemline of the shorts hit high on her legs, and treated her audience to a great view of her muscular thighs.

Anita completed her gym-ready look with a pair of black socks and sneakers. She pulled her long, dark locks in a fountain-like spiral and her mane spilled over her shoulder. She wore a ring on one finger, which served as her only visible accessory.

In the caption of the post, Anita shared a lengthy caption that gave the rundown on her fitness journey. The upload has proved to be popular, and within hours, it earned more than 11,000 likes and 160-plus comments.

“I started at 40. And yes I agree with all you said. My life changed for better,” one follower wrote in reference to the caption.

“I agree with this… but now i so much enjoy lifting weights,” a second commented with a trio of hearts.

“Love this post. I’ve been training from around 21 years old. 38 now. And love working with you Anita,” another added.

“Always shredded. You are a gem,” a fourth chimed in with a few flames.