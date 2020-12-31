Donny Osmond Uses Music To Reflect On The Best Memories Of His Life: ‘Isn’t It Amazing What A Song Can Do’

Donny Osmond revealed in a new Instagram post seen here that he uses music to reflect on some of the best memories of his life. The singer and entertainer, who will headline a solo Las Vegas residency in 2021, posted that he found one era in particular that appeared to host some of his most beloved thoughts, and it was that decade he focused on to create a playlist that he shared with his 222,000 followers.

Fans were teased with a black-and-white photograph of Donny when he was just a teenager. The pin-up showed the handsome young man as he looked directly at the camera, with his long, dark hair worn shaggy and brushed across his forehead. Donny wore a light-colored, long-sleeved button-down shirt in the snap as he smiled.

The era depicted in both the photograph and the playlist was the 1970s.

In the caption of the share, Donny wrote that the last week of December was unique. He called it a pensive time when people reflect on what they had done during the year and where they are potentially going in the next.

He wrote that something he likes to do in the last week of each year is to think back on some of the most fun times in his life, and in Donny’s case, most of those recollections happen to come from the ’70s. Therefore, for those who have the streaming service Spotify, he shared his playlist of favorite tunes from that decade that he listens to when he wants to reflect.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Donny stated that he found it amazing what a song could do in its ability to transport a person back to a special moment in time. The entertainer concluded his post by wishing his followers a happy and prosperous 2021.

In return, Donny’s fans clicked the “like” button almost 10,000 times. They thanked him for their own memories of enjoying his tunes during that time and for his curating a musical selection that brought back fun times.

“Some great tracks on there Donny! Love your selection of Music. LOVED the 70s..Best and happiest era EVER.. thanks to you and your brothers for making it like that for me,” wrote one fan.

“I play all the Osmonds’ music, especially your songs and other 70’s songs in my car and sing to it while driving..nice remembering the good old songs,” remarked a second follower.

“The 70s definitely goes down as some of the best of my life!! So many Osmond memories of my teen years!! Oh, I love your list!! ‘Make it with You’ by Bread was one of my favorites!!” claimed a third Instagram user.