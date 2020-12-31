Hilde Osland Shows Off Bountiful Curves In Black Crop Top & Skintight Leggings In Sunrise Beach Pics

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland tantalized her 3.7 million followers with a multi-slide post on New Year’s Eve. The model took to Instagram to share five snaps where she explored the beach at sunrise in skimpy workout wear.

Hilde rocked a black compression sports bra with thick supporting straps. The dipped neckline flaunted her cleavage. In the snaps, the mother-to-be lovingly cradles her burgeoning belly as she’s pregnant with her and James Lewis Foster’s first child.

On her lower half, Hilde sported skintight leggings. The pants were seamless and clung to her midsection. The fabric stretched tautly over her voluptuous hips and thighs, emphasizing her curvaceous figure.

Hilde, who was born in Norway but raised in Australia, wore a blue padded Alice band to tame her golden locks. She let her platinum tresses tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. She also wore a pair of hoop earrings, a necklace, a gold bracelet, and a rather large ring on her finger.

In her caption, Hilde wrote about the “absolute scenes” and underscored her feelings with a heart-eyed emoji. Her backdrop was spectacular. She modeled on a beach at sunrise. The light was fantastic and bathed her in an ethereal glow, while the pastoral landscape provided a tranquil setting.

In the first snap, the photographer focused on Hilde’s upper torso. She showcased her sun-kissed décolletage while smiling at the camera. Loose blond tendrils escaped the hair accessory and blew into her face as she posed.

Hilde switched it up in the following image. She looked over her shoulder at the lens. The influencer smiled mysteriously, while in the distance, the sunrise tinted the sky in orange and pinkish hues.

The third and fourth photos showed Hilde’s back and front sides respectively. The model showed off her booty and her pregnant belly in the stunning shots.

In the final snap, the social media star stood in profile. Her full curves took center stage in the athleisure wear.

Hilde’s fans loved her offering and showered her with attention. The pics have already garnered over 40,000 views since they went live, proving that her fans also appreciate her curvaceous figure. She also received a horde of comments from her admirers.

An admirer raved about her glow.

“Pregnancy has you glowing. You look absolutely beautiful.”

Another told her that she was a “goddess.”

“Glowing! Absolutely beautiful mommy-to-be,” a follower praised her.

A fourth Instagrammer took note of the breathtaking surroundings.

“Absolutely gorgeous with beautiful scenery,” they gushed, before adding heart emoji.

