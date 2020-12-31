Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Flashes Booty In Lacy Thong For Cheeky Underwear Tease

The model got very cheeky on Instagram.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver flashed plenty of skin in a sizzling new snap shared by the underwear brand this week. The supermodel was on the company’s official Instagram account as she posed in the bathroom next to a large mirror in a matching semi-sheer lace bra-and-panties set.

The stunning photo, uploaded on December 30, showed the 27-year-old with her back to the camera as she flashed full booty in a black thong. It had only a small piece of lace and two strings over her hips with a bow in the center.

Josephine stood in front of a faucet and gave the camera a sultry over-the-shoulder glance as she showed off the semi-sheer back of her bra, which featured adjustable straps. The mirror revealed the front of her sexy lingerie set, which was decorated with pink and white flowers.

The lingerie model placed both hands on the gray marble counter, which had a white bar of soap by the silver faucet, and pulled her hair back into a ponytail with two pieces down either side to frame her face. Behind her were at least two large windows and a wicker chair with a square cushion, which appeared to be next to a bathtub.

Josephine showed off a giant diamond ring on her left ring finger, which appeared to be jewelry from her fiance, musician Alex DeLeon.

Victoria’s Secret tagged Josephine’s official account on the photo and promoted its semi-annual sale in the caption.

The comments section was overrun with impressed messages from fans.

“You are fire,” one person commented with four fire emoji.

“Beautiful girl,” another fan wrote with the same symbol.

“Wow beautiful my goodness,” a third comment read, alongside several red emoji, including hearts and lips.

“Beautiful body,” another wrote with a red heart.

The upload proved extremely popular. It brought in more than 328,500 likes and over 1,070 comments in less than 24 hours after being posted.

Josephine celebrated the season earlier this month when she flashed more skin to show support for her favorite NFL team. In a photo posted to her own Instagram account, the model stunned when she went pantsless in a long-sleeved Las Vegas Raiders top. She was posed in front of her white Christmas tree.

Josephine crossed her legs and wore white leg warmers as she pulled a wooly Raiders hat down over her eyes. She gave a kissy face with her long hair down.