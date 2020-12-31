Joanna Gaines’ New Cooking Show Premieres Jan. 4 On Discovery Plus, First Two Episodes Available Soon For Free

Fans of Joanna Gaines will be able to watch the first two episodes of her new cooking show for free before its debut on Discovery Plus, a paid streaming service from the Discovery Network. The former HGTV star, who has penned two successful cookbooks in two years, will show off her skills in the kitchen in a new series titled Magnolia Table.

Two episodes will make their debut on the Food Network on January 3 at 8 and 8:30 p.m. EST before the show’s official launch on the streaming service on January 4.

In an Instagram post shared here, Joanna is seen in the stunning area she and Chip created where Magnolia Table was filmed.

In a corresponding caption, Joanna wrote that several years prior, the couple began renovating a historic gristmill with plans to turn it into a vacation rental. As the remodel continued, Jo decided it would make the perfect home for her filmed cooking experience. In a special hour-long episode that will air prior to Magnolia Table’s debut, fans will get an inside look at how the space was transformed into a functional and beautiful area.

“I think if your kitchen is not messy, you’re not having fun,” is among the advice Joanna shared in a short teaser video posted to her Instagram page here. The informational episodes are part of the entertainment company created by the couple, which will be featured on Discovery Plus. This will be home to 10 new and original projects, one of which will be a reboot of the couple’s series Fixer Upper titled Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The Inquisitr reported that in April of this year, Joanna shared a series of photographs to Instagram seen here where she took her followers on a tour of the expansive space, which was 75 percent finished when she decided to make the change. It now houses both a prep and regular kitchen, lounge area, and a green room.

Viewers were thrilled they would be able to watch the television personality’s highly anticipated rollout.

“Wow! So much power and energy for so many projects. How you can do all this?” asked one fan.

“Can’t wait to see it,” wrote a second follower.

Other fans wished Magnolia Table would stay on the channel devoted to everything food instead of the paid streaming service.

“I love you both I wish you would stay on Food Network so everyone could see it,” penned a third social media user.

Joanna is the author of Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering as well as a subsequent title with the same name but with a second volume of recipes.